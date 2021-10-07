Gateman responsible for accident gets imprisonment

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The Judicial Magistrate (First Class) P H Joshi sentenced one month simple imprisonment and Rs 250 fine to Railway Gateman Shrirang Manikrao Gaikwad (52, Ambedkarnagar, Purna), responsible for an accident as he did not close the railway gate at the time of the arrival of the train.

Limbaji Sopanrao Ghatol (Savargaon, Manvat, Parbhani) had lodged a complaint in this regard. According to the complaint, he and his friends Babasaheb Kale and Punja Bhau Jadhav were going from Parbhani to Savargaon in the Jeep (MH 30 B 1556) on June 6, 2017 at 11 pm. They come to railway crossing near Bhimnagar at Parbhani at around 11.30 pm and the railway gate no. 120 was open. Hence, the complainant tried to take the jeep from the gate. At the same time, Ajanta Express (7063) going from Manmad to Parali came and dashed the jeep. The complainant and both his friends were severely injured. Babasaheb Kale died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered against gateman Shrirang Gaikwad and station master Baban Dagduji Narnavare (46, Parbhani) in the Nanded Railwy Police Station.

During the hearing, assistant government prosecutor A V Ghuge examined 10 witnesses. At the end of the hearing, the court issued the aforesaid order. Baban Narnavare was acquitted due to lack of evidences.