German Dual Training Model in city skilling programmes, Basic knowledge on the job training to produce manpower suited to needs of industry

Aurangabad, July 28: The German Dual Training Model, which aims at achieving the perfect blend of theory and practicals for producing manpower suited to industry needs, is now gaining acceptance in Aurangabad industry and academic circles. Currently, the union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has sanctioned three projects to Aurangabad under the Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) scheme and one under Sankalp project wherein the German model will be followed.

Speaking to Lokmat Times, technical advisor, Indo German Programme for Vocational Education and Training (IGPVET), German Development Corporation (GIZ), Aurangabad Ravishankar Korgal said it has been observed that there is skill gap - the difference between kind of the manpower required by the industry and candidates being produced by the educational institutions.

“In Germany, a duel training model wherein candidates learn theory for two days a week and spend the rest of the week working in the industries, is being implemented for nearly five decades. This effective model is now being used in India,’’ he said.

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) is one of the 10 industrial associations in the country which has received a grant of Rs 1 crore for implementing Strive. School dropouts (8th to 10th students) are being given basic training for three months like introduction to machines, at MIT ITI in N-4. Later, they actually work in industries for a year and gain required skills. They can be absorbed in industries they are being trained in or can use their skills elsewhere. Courses (see box) are designed considering manpower needs of local industries.

Similarly, the Deogiri Electronics Cluster has been sanctioned Rs 1 crore Strive project grant and will run five courses (see box) wherein 8th to 12th standard students can be admitted and trained in local electronics industries.

The Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), which is implementing Rs 2.22 crore Strive project, will introduce new courses and send students for on the job training in industries. Sankalp, another MSED ministry project with an aid of Rs 1 crore, is being implemented by the Marathwada Auto Cluster and follows the similar pattern.

During a survey conducted by GIZ, it was found that industries in Aurangabad and surrounding areas need skilled manpower in 10 skill areas. The finding led to setting up of Marathwada Skill Hub and it is expected that four projects being implemented in the city will help bridge the skill gap.

Box:

Courses run under strive by CMIA

*CNC programmer cum operator

*Machine operator - Plastic processing

*Rolling mills equipment operator

*Fitter fabrication

*PCB assembly operator

Courses to be run by Deogiri Electronics Cluster

*Electronics manufacturing services technician

*Box building assembly operator

3. Wire harness assembly operator

4. Electronic sub assembly technician

5. Electrical assembly operator- control panel

box

A good chance for school dropouts

Industry requirements change with technology but educational institute do not keep with the change. Strive project has helped us to identify new courses beneficial for industry. For example, there is a course suitable for rolling mills in Jalna. School dropouts have a good chance of obtaining skills through this project and we are targetting to train 650 candidates. Thirty-eight industries have singed up for training candidates and we want to ensure participation of 100 industries soon. Project gives good chance to dropouts for learning skills.

Shivprasad Jaju, President CMIA.