GHFL continues societal development with CSR

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The Garware charitable trust has developed a Covid Care Centre in Garware’s existing premises at STPT, Chikalthana MIDC. With an aim to take utmost care of the covid pediatric patients, the centre is equipped with 125 oxygen beds with all essential infrastructure and facilities. Entire centre with all the infrastructures is donated to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation by the trust. A new community centre in the Cantonment school building complex at Aurangabad was also inaugurated by the trust. The community centre has been equipped by high-quality modern facilities which aims to enhance the creative potential of women and children.