Girl commits suicide

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

A 14 years old girl committed suicide by hanging herself at her home at Khadgaon in Gangapur tehsil on Sunday night due to the pressure of studies. The deceased has been identified as Tanuja Uttam Patekar and was studying in class nineth.

On Saturday night, Tanuja hanged him without the knowledge of her family members. Next morning, she was found hanged in the back room. The family members rushed her to primary health centre at Wadgaon where the doctors declared her dead after the examination.