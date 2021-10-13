Girl commits suicide; man dies after falling

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

A 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Kokanwadi area on Tuesday night by hanging herself with an odhni to the ceiling. A case has been registered at the Vedantnagar police station. The deceased has been identified as Chetna Santosh Dasare (17).

Police said that Chetna hanged herself on Tuesday at around 8.30 pm at home. When the family members noticed about it, they immediately rushed her to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The doctors declared her dead after the examination. The reason of suicide was not known.

A 55-year-old man from New Hanumannagar fainted and fall in the bathroom on Wednesday morning. His family members rushed him to the GMCH where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Pundliknagar police station.