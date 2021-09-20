Girl commits suicide on her engagement day

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

A 20 years old girl committed suicide by jumping in the well in Bharamba village in Kannad tehsil on her engagement day on Saturday at around 10.30 am. The deceased has been identified as Punam Indrajeet Dehade.

Police said, Punam’s engagement was arranged on Saturday. The guest were coming to her house since morning. At around 10.30 am, she jumped in a public well near her house. When the villagers came to know about it, they took her out of the well and took her to the rural hospital at Pishor. The doctors declared her dead after the examination. The reason of suicide was not know. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Pishor police station while constable Kiran Gunde is further investigating the case under the guidance of API H U Borade.