Girl defamed by sending lewd photos to proposed husband

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

A Hyderabad man has been booked for sending lewd photos of a girl to her proposed husband with the intension to defame and create hurdles in here marriage. A case in this regard has been registered at the Cantonment police station against the accused Ravindrasingh Ganeshsingh Retiwale (Rahimpur, Hyderabad) based on the complainant lodged by her father.

Retiwale is the relative of the girl living in Padegaon area and he proposed her for marriage, but she refused. In a fit of rage, Retiwale on September 25, sent lewd photos and messages on Whatsapp of the proposed husband of the victim due to which her marriage was cancelled. Hence, her father lodged a complaint in Cantonment police station on Tuesday. PI Sharad Ingle is further investigating the case.