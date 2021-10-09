Girl eloped with accused held

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

The human trafficking prevention cell has arrested an accused who eloped with a minor girl from the Waluj MIDC area, five months back.

Crime branch ACP Vishal Dhume said the accused eloped with a minor girl from the Waluj MIDC area on May 1. Her father lodged a complainant in this regard in the Waluj MIDC police station against the accused. The case was handed over to the human trafficking cell on September 21. The cell searched the girl and the accused within 15 days from Pedhargaon in Raigadh district. The accused has been handed over to the MIDC police for further investigation.

The action was executed under the guidance of CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, DCP Aparna Gite, ACP Vishal Dhume by API Rameshwar Chavan, Isaq Pathan, Ishwar Kahate, Mohini Chincholkar, Hira Chincholkar and others.