GIRLS JAM WITH THE BAND

Aurangabad, August 16: Temperatures soared at KA Lounge, as members of WoW Club (Wider Opportunities for Women) stepped in their drop-dead gorgeous attires revving up the scene on Friday evening to the beats of Band Nu-Edge.

The response to the event was astounding as the registration desks were flooding with entries. A personalised and chic chain mask was handed over to all presentees, being mindful of the COVID scenario.

Founder president Ruchira Darda set the tone for the evening in her eloquent style, followed by signing off note by the Past President Richa Machhar. After which the Wow President for the year 2021-22, Shailja Sanganeria set the tone for the coming year. The committee for the year 21-22 includes Nupur Dhoot, Varsha Agarwal, Palak Muthiyan, Geetu Chadha, Diya Patil and Saloni Agarwal.

Band Nu-Edge instantly captivated the crowd and amplified the energy with its foot-tapping music as the ladies took to the centre-stage to let their hair down.

An appetising dinner was the perfect close to the event.

All in all, it would be an understatement to say the event was just a success, it was a much-needed experience in itself.

Now, the members of WoW can’t wait for what’s in store next. Membership for the current year is still open.