GMCH employee commits suicide

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

An employee of the establishment department of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Pravin Bhimrao Navgire (40, Bhimnagar, Bhavsinghpura) committed suicide by hanging himself. The incident came to light on Sunday morning. Navgire hanged himself to a ceiling fan by a saree. When the family members came to know, he was rushed to GMCH, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The reason of suicide was not known, the police said.