GMCH-OPD closed on Monday

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

The district collector Sunil Chavan has announced a local holiday (on account of the Mahalaxmi festival) on September 13. According to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) administration, there is Sunday on September 12. As there are holidays for two consecutive days, the GMCH outpatient department (OPD) will remain open for patients and visitors on September 12 and will remain closed on September 13. Meanwhile, the GMCH administration has appealed to the citizens to take note of the holiday and functioning of OPD, stated the press release.