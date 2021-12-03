GMCH prepared Omicron variant treatment

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

Considering the possible spread of Omicron variant, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has started preparations to provide medical services to the patients. At present 30 Covid patients are being treated. Care is being taken that the possible influx of Omicron variant should not hamper the regular hospital work, non-Covid medical service and education to the students, informed acting dean Dr Varsha Rote Kaginalkar.

Maximum 950 Covid patients were treated at a time in GMCH earlier. In the first phase of preparations, facility to treat 450 patients at Super Speciality Block and other wards. Later, the arrangements will be made in building of medicine building. 70 per cent oxygen will be used from liquid oxygen, 20 per cent from PSA plant and 10 per cent from cylinders. A generator has been installed at the oxygen plant near medicine department and demand has been made for generators for two PSA plants, Dr Rote said.

Deputy dean Siraj Baig said that a demand has been made to the district administration for increasing 350 nurses, 20 intensivists, 350 class four employees, 20 data entry operators, 2 bio-medical engineers, 3 microbiologists, 8 ambulances with driver and 2 employees each.

The admissions of the first year MBBS and MD has not completed yet, but the third year MBBS students, BPMT students are being trained for emergency corona treatment. Dean has also directed to complete the CCMP admissions at the earlier and train 50 students for the medical services.

The 40 bed ward near medicine department building is also being repaired for accommodating the patients, Dr Rote said.