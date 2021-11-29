GMCH sends 100 samples monthly for genomic sequencing

Aurangabad, Nov 29:

Although the facility of genomic sequencing of the Covid-19 virus is available in the Marathwada region, around 100 samples are sent to Delhi from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) monthly due to a delay in permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The virus undergoes mutation after a specific period, the fact which was being ignored over the years. However, the changing variants of the Covid-19 virus from earlier alpha, beta, gamma, delta, and now. now Omicron has increased the worries in the health arena.

The Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) in GMCH has the facility of testing genomic sequencing of the virus, but permission from ICMR is still awaited. Hence, around 100 samples of the virus are sent to Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and ICMR for testing every month. GMCH had submitted a proposal for the genomic sequencing in the laboratory and then the equipment was purchased. But, the testing has not started yet. The testing will be started as soon as the permission is received, informed acting dean Dr Varsha Rote.