GMCH staff due for retirement in Jan 2021 serves for five additional months

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

In a surprising development, one ward attendant (class fourth employee) at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), who was supposed to retire officially in January 2021 continued working as regular staff for four to five additional months due to an oversight mistake of the administration. The matter came to light when he died and his family members started the process to avail pension benefits. Meanwhile, it is alleged that the GMCH administration is trying to hush up the matter. When inquired all the authorities concerned are pointing fingers towards one another.

According to reliable sources, " The GMCH employee Prakash (name changed) was working as ward attendant (Kaksh Sevak) was supposed to retire in January 2020, but due to mention of wrong information in his service book, the GMCH administration did not realise it and he continued to work as regular staff for 4-5 months. He also got his full salary during this period. Later on, he went on leave; fell ill and died. The GMCH administration did not release his salary for the leave period. Later on, the process of retirement and pension got started. After scrutinising the documents, the office of the Accountant General (Nagpur) pinpointed the wrong birth date mentioned in the service book to the GMCH administration in September 2021. Meanwhile, the GMCH administration confirmed the incident but refused to divulge the details.

It is learnt that the GMCH administration is trying to settle the matter. It has paid Rs 1.35 lakh as a salary to the deceased against working for 4-5 months after January. Hence to recover the amount, the family is being told to deposit it, prior to the release of pension.

Meanwhile, GMCH's acting dean Dr Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar said, " The details have been sought from our establishment section. I will be receiving the required information by tomorrow. We will be taking appropriate action after conducting an inquiry."