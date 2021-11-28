GMCH waits for equipment worth Rs 21.65 crore from Haffkine

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

Haffkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Corporation has been allotted Rs 48.63 crore for procurement of equipment from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the last three years. But equipment worth Rs 26.98 crore has been procured so far and there is still a delay in getting equipment of Rs 21.65 crore. Similarly, Rs 17 crore was received from the district planning committee. Therefore, there is a waiting list for 24 ventilators, CT scans, anesthesia workstations, color doppler and other important equipment in the GMCH.

Critical covid and non-covid treatment is available at GMCH. Hospitals need to be prepared for the new variant of the corona as the crisis looms large. GMCH received grants from state planning committee, MLA, MP's, district planning committee and other sources for necessary matters. The grants were handed over to Haffkin corporation for purchase of the equipment.But despite repeated pursuits from the GMCH administration for purchase, the hospital still has to wait for the machinery.

Will be useful for patient care

Funds received from various schemes were transferred to Haffkin. We are frequently taking follow-up for procurement of the equipment. If the equipment is received early, it will be useful in patient care, said Dr Vikas Rathod, acting medical superintendent, GMCH.