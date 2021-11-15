GMCH’s electrical audit reveals short-circuit threat, exposed wires danger

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

The electrical audit of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)

has revealed fear of a short circuit at several places and exposed electrical wires.

In the audit, the possibility of an accident cannot be ruled out.

A meeting on fire safety was held in GMCH on Monday. The hospital administration started paying attention seriously towards fire safety following the fire incident at District Hospital of Ahmednagar. Fire and Electric Committees were formed in the Government. A review of the hospital’s safety was taken. A fire control room is being set up. A decision to appoint a full-time clerk for the control room was taken. Fire equipment will be provided to the employees working in the control room from a fire safety point of view. The GMCH needs Rs 90 lakh fund to reduce the threat of short circuits. District guardian minister Subhash Desai promised to release fund through District Planning Committee (DPC). The GMCH prepared a proposal for a Rs 2.50 crore project through Public Works Department. Ramps and emergency doors would be made at different places in the hospital.

The Surgical Building has emergency doors, but, they were locked for the past many years. The doors would be unlocked. The work of cleanliness was undertaken on the paths leading to emergency doors.