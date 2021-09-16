GMCH's first batch passes MD (Radiotherapy), DM-Neonatology

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

The first batch of Doctor of Medicine in Radiotherapy and DM-Neonatology courses at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) passed out with flying colours.

Earlier, the course of MD (Radiotherapy) got discontinued, but the efforts of Tata Memorial Hospital's Dr Kailash Sharma, GMCH Dean Dr Kanan Yelikar and officer of special duty (OSD) at Government Cancer Hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad got paid off and the course was restarted. The first batch of students Dr Arpit Gite and Dr Rupa Bala Chandran cleared the exam with good scores, said Dr Balaji Shewalkar. Besides, the first girl student of DM-Neonatology course Dr Sukena Susnerwala secured the second position in the state, said Head of Department of Neonatology Dr L S Deshmukh and Dr Amol Joshi.