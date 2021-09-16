GMCH's first MD (Geriatrics) batch passes out

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

The first batch of Doctor of Medicine in Geriatrics course at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has passed their exams with flying colours, recently. The GMCH's Department of Geriatrics (DG) is the first in the state for offering a three-year postgraduate course. It is affiliated with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Nashik.

The batch comprising three students - Dr Ashish Rajan, Dr Mahesh Patil and Dr Zeba Firdous Shaikh cleared the exam with good scores. Dr Rajan secured the first position and has also been declared as the recipient of Smt. Indumati Vishvanath Sonavani Gold medal, constituted by MUHS to PG student scoring highest marks. It may be noted that the DG was established with the noteworthy efforts of Dr Mangala Borkar and Dr Shailaja V Rao. Every year, three candidates are getting admitted since 2018.

The department is equipped with 30 beds in the ward, apart from OPD for old age patients arriving from different corners of Marathwada. The first batch of postgraduate resident doctors worked hard empathetically and resided for two years to take the best care of patients round-the-clock and also rendered their services in ICU and other wards during the Covid-19 pandemic situation stated the press release.

The passing out students have also published research papers in various international journals and presented papers in various conferences. Dr Borkar is the certified national trainer of the National Policy for Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE) and the three passing students are state trainers.