Goddess idol installed in simple manner

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The Sarvajanik Navratrotsav Mandals on Thursday installed the idol of Devi Durga. However,the ceremonies remained silent as the permission for processions were denied. This year, 70 mandals have registered with the joint charity commissioner office.

Even this year, the state government imposed restrictions on public gatherings and celebrations during Navratri festival fearing a third wave of covid. In order to continue the tradition, many mandals are celebrating Navratri in a very simple manner. The idol of the goddess was installed in the mandals without organizing any processions. Only a handful of devotees were present for the ceremony. The members this year have emphasised on morning and night aarti, religious programmes and cultural activities.

The sculptors had brought idols of the goddess from half a foot to four feet for sale in the market. Several stalls were set up between Seven Hills and Gajanan Maharaj temple. Stalls were also set up on Zilla Parishad ground, Aurangpura. There was a sparse crowd of devotees purchasing idols for installation in homes. Hence only 3 to 5 per cent of idols were sold till afternoon. The members of sarvajanik mandals arrived in the evening. However, there was a rush of devotees to purchase pooja material throughout the day.

Price of flowers plummet

On Thursday, the city received a large influx of marigold flowers from Jintur, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalgaon and Nagar. But the prices plummeted as the rains damaged the flowers. Marigold, which was selling for Rs 40 on Wednesday, was selling at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg on Thursday, said flower seller Babasaheb Tambe. However, the prices of the rest of the flowers remained the same.