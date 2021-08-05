Gold chain of woman gone for walk snatched

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

A thief on the pretext of asking an address to a woman gone for a walk snatched her gold chain weighing two and a half tolas at Ulkanagari on Thursday evening.

The incidents of chain snatching are on a rise and hence there is a panic among the women in the city. The incidents occurred at N-1, Arihantnagar, Jaibhavaninagar and Mayurnagar recently. The police have succeeded in nabbing the thieves of the incidents at N-1 and Mayurnagar.

Today, Leena Mehta (40, Dnyaneshwarnagar, Ulkanagari) had gone for a walk. An unidentified person came to her and asked her an address. Meanwhile, he snatched her gold chain weighing two and a half tolas. His accomplice was standing nearby on a motorcycle. The thief then fled with him. Mehta shouted for help but no one had come to her assistance. After receiving the information, DCP Deepak Girhe, crime branch ACP Ravindra Salokhe, PI Avinash Aghav, Jawaharnagar police station PI Santosh Patil and others rushed and inspected the spot. A case has been registered at the Jawaharnagar police station.