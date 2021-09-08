Good news for hundreds of students as varsity takes re-exam decision

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

There is good news for hundreds of students within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) as they will get an opportunity to re-appear for the papers which they could not take because of unavoidable reasons.

It may be noted that the university conducted summer-2021 session UG and PG examinations from July 29.

More than 1000 students of different undergraduates and postgraduate courses were deprived of one or two papers in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts for different reasons, including Internet network and login problems, electricity failure and heavy rainfall.

This newspaper carried out a news item on Tuesday titled 'Hundreds of Students deprived of exams.

The administration took the decision on Wednesday about allowing such students to re-appear online for the papers which they could not attempt.

Those who failed to take their papers between July 29 and August 11 will take them again on September 20. The students who were unable to appear for a paper between August 12 and 16 can re-appear on September 21. The students who did not appear for their paper between August 27 and September 7 will be able to take it on September 22. All the papers would be conducted from 9 am to 8 pm.

Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Yogesh Patil said that those who have already taken their papers should not re-appear for the examination otherwise, their result will be withheld.

Dr Patil asked the colleges to ensure that no student is deprived of the examinations.

“All students should know that the university will not conduct such type of re-examination again,” he added.