Good response to online numerology shastra

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

An online numerology program organized by Jain Tag on Sunday was conducted under the guidance of Numerologist-cum-Astrologer Shweta Jumani. She gave information on how numbers can change our lives and bring miracles in our lives informed project chairman Puja Sethi and Swati Kasliwal.

Jumani was welcomed online by Jain Tag founder chairman Anupama Dagda, Deepika Badjate and president Monica Chandiwal. The program was organized under the guidance of president Monica Chandiwal, vice president Swati Kasliwal, secretary Deepali Pandey, treasurer Jayshree Lohade and president of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Temple Rajabazar Lalit Patni. Committee members of Jain Tag were present for the programme.