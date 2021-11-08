Good response to Orchid Furnishings

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

The customers gave overwhelming response to Orchid Furnishings Showroom on Akashwani to Jawahar Colony Road during the festive season. The four storey air-conditioned showroom is proving as a centre of attraction to the customers.

An array of home decoration articles is available under one roof. D-Decor curtains, sofa, fabric, pillow, bedsheet, towel, GMF, Sofa Fabric, curtain fabric, Bombay dying bedsheet, napkin, towel, sofa, fabric, curtain fabric, sealwell mattress, foam pillow, sofa cover, mat, wallpaper, Wall poster, diwan set and other are available. Directors Saurabh and Chandrakant Magar appealed to the customers to visit the showroom to experience innovation.