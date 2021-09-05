Good response to Shivshahi buses

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

The Maharashtra state road transport corporation (MSRTC) has launched Shivshahi air-conditioned bus service in the competition of private buses. The induction of these buses gave a new identity to the corporation. There are 52 Shivshahi buses running from Cidco and central bus stand (CBS) and the bus service is getting great response from the passengers.

The buses were introduced in the fleet of the ST in 2017. This included self-owned and rented buses. The services of the Shivshahi buses were stopped during the corona period. Now the corporation has emphasised on starting the buses to various cities. At present, 15 Shivshahi buses are running from Cidco bus stand and 37 buses from CBS. However, the services of 20 Shivshahi buses leased by the corporation are temporarily closed. Most Shivshahi buses are being sent on Pune route. The resumption of Shivshahi buses has also helped to increase the revenue of the MSRTC.

Daily sanitation of the bus

In all, 365 buses including Shivneri, Shivshahi, Parivartan (ordinary) buses in Aurangabad division are being given antimicrobial chemical coating. This technique will be a safety shield for the travellers. At the same time, emphasis is being laid on sanitising the buses before leaving the bus stand, officials said.

Shivshahis started on this path:

Aurangabad-Pune

Aurangabad-Mumbai

Aurangabad-Borivali

Aurangabad-Alibag

Aurangabad-Nashik

Aurangabad-Kolhapur

Aurangabad-Nagpur

Aurangabad-Latur

Aurangabad-Nanded

Aurangabad-Akola

Good response on all routes

The Shivshahi buses are running on different routes. All these buses are owned by the corporation. There is good response from passengers on all routes. Cidco bus stand does not have Shivshahi buses on lease, said Laxman Lokhande, depot manager.