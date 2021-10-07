Government follow up for crop insurance amount

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The government is firmly behind the farmers. Substantial help will be given to the farmers. The government is pursuing how to get the crop insurance amount as soon as possible. The damage has been done, but be patient without getting exhausted, appealed guardian minister Subhash Desai to the farmers on Thursday.

He inspected the damaged farm land and crops in Asegaon in Gangapur tehsil on Thursday. He interacted with farmers on the occasion. Farmers Namdev Jite and Somnath Jite narrated the ordeal of losing crops. Collector Sunil Chavan, MLC Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, Krishna Patil Dongaonkar, Deputy collector S Aher and farmers were present.