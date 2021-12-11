Government should have given Rs 500 crore to the commission

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

On what basis did the government only approve Rs 5 crore to the state backward classes commission when it was demanded to give Rs 500 crore. The question was raised in a meeting held under the guidance of former MLA and OBC leader Dr Narayan Munde on OBC issues at Radhakrishna marriage hall on Saturday.

The commission demanded Rs 500 crore for compiling imperial data of OBCs. It has been nine months since the commission was set up but due to lack of funds the work could not continue. The state government was pursued for funding, letters were written. But there was no proper response from the government. As a result, some members of the commission resigned. The government is treating OBCs in an unfair manner even though the political reservation of OBCs in local bodies has come to an end due to lack of imperial data. It was decided to meet the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai through a delegation. Principal CH Rathod, Ambadas Ragade, Adv Gajanan Kshirsagar, Adv Sandipan Narvate, Darshan Singh Maleke, Shriram Jadhav and others also expressed their views.

Independent front of the OBCs

OBC should fight elections with an independent front. OBCs can never get political reservation if the state government does not compile the empirical data. Therefore, it was insisted that adequate funds should be made available to the commission.