Government to fill key posts in AMC on deputation basis under new service rules

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

The State Government has handed over the Service Recruitment Rules (SRR) to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration on Friday. It is also cleared that the key posts in AMC like city engineer, deputy director (town planning), assistant director (town planning), town planner, chief accounts officer etc. will be filled by the state government on a deputation basis.

The candidate having experience of working in the capacity of superintending engineer for three years will be appointed as a city engineer. The post of additional city engineer has been created in the new staffing pattern and it will be filled by granting promotion to the AMC's executive engineer.

The post of chief accounts officer is an important post in the AMC and is presently filled by granting promotion. Now, the state government will fill it on deputation. The AMC would be able to grant promotions till the posts of deputy chief accounts officer. All the posts in the Town Planning section will also be filled by the state government.

The rules further underline that 50 per cent of posts of additional commissioners and deputy commissioners should be filled on deputation. There are two posts of the additional commissioners, out of which, one will also be filled by granting promotion and the other on deputation. Presently, there are six posts of deputy commissioners, out of which, three will be filled through promotion.

Besides, 50 per cent posts of assistant commissioners should be filled on promotions and the remaining 25 per cent each has to be filled on deputation and direct recruitment. This indicates the AMC will have the upper hand in filling the posts of assistant commissioners.

The state Urban Development minister Eknath Shinde handed over the approved rules to AMC municipal commissioner and administrator A K Pandey on August 27.