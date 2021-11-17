Govt appears reluctant to give fund for M’wada with 2nd Covid wave declining

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

The administration in eight districts of Marathwada spent Rs 190 crore on various measures taken to contain the second Covid wave. The measures included Covid Centre, medicines, oxygen and meal facility for patients.

The divisional administration demanded Rs 190 crore from the State government for this. As the second wave subsides, the Government seems to be reluctant to fund the measures.

The government has given just Rs 11.5 crore to the region. The divisional administration is working hard to get the fund.

In the region, the number of pandemic virus patients in the second wave was bigger than in the first wave. So, all the districts administration had to spend a lot fund on the local level on the measures that include oxygen availability, medicine stock, medicines, treatment and necessary measures for mucormycosis.

The district collector offices from the eight districts have sought SDRF funds through the divisional administration to get used fund. But senior officials from Mantralaya are making arguments with the divisional administration to release SDRF fund.

There is doubt whether the government will release the remaining fund or not in the near future.

After receiving proposals of Rs 190 crore from the districts, divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar made a fund demand with the Government which provided fund of 11.57 crore for the division. This fund is also for only three districts.

The government has given permission to raise Rs189 crore through CSR at the local level. Now, every district has to approach industries to raise this fund. Aurangabad has been given Rs 5.12 crore, Beed Rs 2.6 crore and Osmanabad Rs 4.38 crore. The rest of the districts have not received anything yet.