Govt asks Bamu to submit teachers, employees details

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

The State Government asked Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to submit the details of teaching and non-teaching staff members.

It may be noted there are more than 50 academic departments while others are administrative in the city and Osmanabad campuses of Bamu.

More than 100 posts of professors, associate and assistant professors were vacant in universities different departments while over 250 posts of officers and employees too are lying vacant.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) also has asked all the universities of the country to fill vacant months. Different teaching and non-teaching employees have also raised the issue of vacant posts time and again.

Following the directives of the Government, the registrar issued a letter to all the academic and administrative department heads asking them to submit the details of teachers and employees in the prescribed format. The department was instructed to furnish the strength of students, courses and laboratory.