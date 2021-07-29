Govt ITI students, staff participated in PM’s prog

Aurangabad, July 29:

Students, Principal and instructors from Government ITI got an opportunity to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s online interaction programme held on Thursday.

The interaction was with heads of different educational institutes and students today to mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy 2020.

A total of five institutes were selected from the State, including Government ITI staff and students, to participate in the programme. ITI principal Abhijit Alte said that focus was shed on NEP and changing trends in skill development.

Abhijit Alte said that PM Modi spoke on the efforts taken by policymakers and educations for the implementation of NEP.

PM gave best wishes to union Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, deputy CMs, educationists, and students to complete one year of NEP.

“The NEP is being implemented in phased-manner after inviting

suggestions invited from lakhs of citizens, teachers, educational institutes and task force. PM Modi said that major decisions were during the last one- year for its implementation. While doing so, the country is head towards the platinum jubilee celebration of Independence. During his 24 minutes speech, PM Modi urged the participant to become a witness of change and contribute to creating the future of the country,” he said. A total of 35 students and six instructors and principal participated in the interaction.