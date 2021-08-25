Gram panchayat member found dead in Godavari river

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The body of a gram panchayat member from Mauje Pralhadpur of Bhokardan tehsil was found in the Godavari river in Paithan on Wednesday evening. The body was taken out and sent to the Paithan rural hospital for postmortem. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Shring Namde (38).

The people in the evening noticed that a body of an unidentified man was floating in the river in the Mokshghat area behind Nath Mandir. They immediately informed the police.

PI Kishor Pawar, PSI Ramkrushna Sangade, Gopal Patil, Manoj Vaidya, Mukund Naik, Arun Jadhav, and others rushed to the spot and took the body out of the water. During the investigation, it was found that a missing complaint of a person of the same description was lodged at the Bhokardan police station. He was identified as Namde and is a gram panchayat member of Pralhadpur.

Namde was missing from August 16. His relatives tried to search him but could not find him and then lodged a complaint at the Bhokardan police station. The police opined that he might have committed suicide while PSI Sangde is further investigating the case.