Greenfields English School celebrates Teachers’ Day

Aurangabad, Sept 8: Greenfields English High School celebrated Teachers’ Day with joy. The day began with speeches, notice board decoration and other activities. School director Jaweed Anwar along with Aman Syed and the principal welcomed teachers. The latter expressed their views online and promised to give their best in the pandemic. The director thanked the teachers for their support for giving good education. The day ended by paying tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.