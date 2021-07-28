Grief stricken lady commits suicide over husband’s death

Aurangabad, July 28:

A women stricken with grief over death of her husband due to Corona committed suicide on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Rupali Kishor Deshmukh (34, Sumitra Paradise, Beed By-pass).

Rupali’s husband was working at Indore. He was infected with Covid-19 during last lockdown and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Later, Rupali with her four years old daughter was living with her parents in Aurangabad. However, she was mentally disturbed due to the death of her husband and was under depression. On Wednesday afternoon, she hanged herself to the ceiling fan. She was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. She is survived by parents and a daughter. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Satara police station while police Naik Pruthviraj Chavan is further investigating the case.