GRP to establish SP office on 30-acres in Sharnapur

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The superintendent of police (Government Railway Police) will soon have its own infrastructure as it has got 30-acres of land near Bhangsimata Temple in Sharnapur. The SP (GRP) has received the land documents including maps of the said property.

It may be noted that after the bifurcation of the jurisdiction of Nagpur SP (GRP), the new office of Aurangabad SP (GRP) came into existence. Its jurisdiction comprises 10 police stations located on various railway routes. There are around 650 personnel and 52 police officers on the establishment. Presently, the office has been temporarily set up in the ATS office building, near the rural police headquarters of the superintendent of police (rural). The first SP was Chandrakiran Meena. He and the present SP, Vaibhav Kalubarme, pursued the demand of having 30 acres of land for the construction of a separate building for the SP (GRP) office.

Kalubarme said that the land at Sharnapur was finalised after surveying areas on different corners of the city. The boundary has been fixed and the map is also ready. Later on, the land got transferred in the name of the SP office in 7/12 documents. After acquiring the land, we submitted the plan to the state government to construct the SP Office building. The infrastructure will be constructed by the office of the Maharashtra State Police Housing & Welfare Corporation Ltd., he said.