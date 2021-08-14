Guardian minister holds marathon meetings

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

Guardian minister Subhash Desai on Saturday held marathon meetings in the collector office. He took review of the development works of the municipal corporation and preparations of the health department regarding the third covid wave.

Desai also reviewed the work of the state industries development center. Horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumre, acting district collector Dr Anant Gavhane, police commissioner Dr Nikhil Gupta, superintendent of police (rural) Mokshada Patil, government medical college and hospital dean Dr Kanan Yelikar, health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke and health department officials were present. Minister Desai expressed satisfaction on the preparations of the health department. A meeting regarding industrial development in Paithan was also held. MIDC chief engineer Shrihari Darade, regional officer Rajesh Joshi, executive engineer Y Giri, president of Paithan industrial association S Lodha and industrialists were present for the meeting. He also reviewed the development works of solid waste management, water supply, roads, health, education, Amrut Yojana, Nehru Bhavan and statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Municipal assistant commissioner B B Nemane, health officer Dr Nita Padalkar, city engineer Nandkishor Bhombe and other officials were present.