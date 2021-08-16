Guardian minister presents FICCI Smart Policing Award

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The Aurangabad rural police have received the national level FICCI Smart Policing Award - 2020 in the women’s security category. The award was presented by guardian minister Subhash Desai to the superintendent of police (SP) Mokshada Patil during the government flag hoisting programme held at the divisional commissionerate on Independence Day.

A trophy and a certificate were given to the SP. The rural police, through the ‘Abhinna’ project, the school and collegiate students were made aware about the men-women equality, rights and duties as per laws and constitution. The officers and the constable were given training for it. The trainers developed sensitivity among the students about eve-teasing, misconduct, cyber crimes, acid attacks, rape, domestic violence, and other issues. They informed about the ill-effects of these activities and the legal rights and duties of the people. The youths and the students gave an overwhelming response to the ‘Abhinna’ project.

Zilla Parishad (ZP) president Meena Shelke, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLC Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, special inspector general of police K M Prasanna, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey and others were present.