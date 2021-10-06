Guardian minister to inspect rainfall-affected villages

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

The district guardian minister Subhash Desai will be arriving in the city to inspect the damage to standing crops due to a natural disaster (downpour) in the district. He will arrive at the Chikalthana Airport on Thursday at 4.45 pm and proceed for villages in Gangapur and Vaijapur tehsils. He will pay a courtesy visit at former MLA late R M Wani's house in Vaijapur at 7 pm.

On October 8, he will visit Khandoba Temple (in Satara) at 10.30 am and in the afternoon, he will attend meetings of the District Planning Committee, Hill Areas Development Committee, distribution and management of water from the reservoirs of the Irrigation Department etc.

He will also attend programmes organised at the district collectorate like the inauguration of Visitors Room, Hirkani Cell, Collector's Wall, distribution of compensation certificates to the wards losing parents (father and mother) due to Covid-19, distribution of certificate to beneficiaries under Swamitva Scheme. He will also visit various departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at 5 pm and then proceed to Mumbai in the evening.

Efforts to provide additional relief to farmers: Karad

The union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Bhagwat Karad, said that efforts will be taken to provide additional relief to the farmers affected by the natural disaster in the district. The district administration should submit the proposal in this regard. He was speaking at a meeting organised to review and assess the crop loss at the district collectorate under his chairmanship today. MLAs Haribhau Bagade and Atul Save, district collector Sunil Chavan, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne and resident deputy collector Shashikant Hadgal were present in the meeting.