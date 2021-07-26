Guidance session for 12th students at MGM today

Aurangabad, July 26: The MGM University will organise a free career guidance session for the 12th standard students (both learning and who have cleared the examination) at Rukmini Hall of the MGM on July 27 at 11.30 am. Director, Centre of Development of Leadership in Education Dr Ajit Thete will be the resource person. Quality Learning System developed by Dr Thete has been accepted by the government and has been implemented in more than 1000 institutions. Against the backdrop of Covid-19, there is confusion among the students about future course and lecture will prove helpful in clearing their doubts, said MGM University chancellor Dr Ankushrao Kadam and VC Dr Vilas Sapkal.