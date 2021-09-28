Gulab cyclone causes havoc in M'wada, leaves 10 dead

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

The low pressure belt created by Gulab cyclone hit Marathwada hard on Tuesday. Heavy rains that started from Monday night continued on Tuesday. Torrential rains literally ravaged the region putting normal life out of gear. Ten people were killed and 205 domestic animals were swept away, while several properties were damaged and trees uprooted.

Ten people were killed due to rains in Marathwada that includes Jalna 1, Parbhani 2, Nanded 1, Beed 3, Latur 1 and Osmanabad 2. About 2,65,786 cusecs of water is being discharged from 10 out of 11 big dams in Marathwada. Cloudy bursts are considered for rains above 100 mm. About 182 circles in the division received more than 65 mm of rain on Monday night. By September 10, crops on 15 lakh hectares were damaged. By September 24, the figure had gone up to 20 lakh hectares, but due to heavy rains on September 28, the number is likely to go up to 25 lakh hectares, according to the divisional administration. The entire district administration was engaged in relief work since Tuesday morning. The exact impact of the storm will be known in the next couple of days.

70 mm rains in a few hours, total 1000 mm

In Marathwada, 70 mm of rainfall was recorded in a few hours in various districts. The maximum rain of 90 mm fell in Nanded district. Aurangabad district received 41.6 mm, Jalna 47.9 mm, Beed 65.6 mm, Latur 66.9 mm, Osmanabad 57.2 mm, Parbhani 44 mm and Hingoli district 65.3 mm. Marathwada has received 1000 mm of rainfall till date that is 150 per cent of the annual average rainfall.