Gutkha worth Rs 1 cr seized at Shekta

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

The Aurangabad rural police seized a truck transporting Gutkha worth Rs 1 crore in Shekta area on Aurangabad - Jalna Highway on Sunday.

Sub-divisional police officer Jaidutta Bhavar received an information that a truck is transporting Gutkha banned in the state. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and seized the truck (MH 04 J K 3615) going from Amravati to Mumbai after a chase near Shekta. During search, it was found that Gutka amounting to Rs 1 crore was being taken in it.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Nimit Goyal, additional SP Dr Pawan Bansode by Bhavan, Karmad police station PI Rajendra Bokade, API Prashant Patil, PSI Raju Naglot, Dada Bansode, head contable Ganesh Muley, Suresh Sonawane, Sunil Gore, Deepak Surse and others.