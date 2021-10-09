Gutkha worth Rs 27K seized

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Waluj MIDC police arrested a kiosk owner Amol Vibhishan Kale (32, Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar) nd seized Gutkha amounting to Rs 27,000 from him.

PSI Chetan Ogale, constable Prakash Gaikwad and others were patrolling in the Bajajnagar area on Friday afternoon. They received the information that the banned Gutkha is being sold at Ganesh Pan Centre at Lokmanya Chowk. The police raided the centre and seized Ghutkha amounting Rs 27,600 from the owner Kale. PSI Ogale is further investigating the case.