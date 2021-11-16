Happy Moments celebrates Children’s Day with slum children

Aurangabad, Nov 16:

Happy Moments Foundation, a social organisation celebrated Children’s Day at Siddharth Garden on November 14 with the children from slums. The children were taken to the zoo and the garden.

Director of the organisation, Beryl Sanchez and other volunteers organised a drawing competition for the children. The participants were given prizes and sweets.

Children are told the importance of Children’s Day in schools and they celebrate it in grandeur. However, the children in the slums often face problems due to poverty. Hence, Happy Moments Foundation came forward and took the initiative to celebrate this event with them by taking them to Siddharth Garden. The foundation members organised various events and games for the children. They were later given snacks.

Sanchez said many children in the slums are deprived of their right to education. Due to the lack of education, they often come in contact with the wrong people and turn towards crime. The parents cannot afford their studies due to poverty. The foundation is taking efforts to develop the interest of the children towards education and also develop their talents in various arts. The volunteers teach them for one hour every Sunday, Sanchez said.

Builder Sitaram Agrawal, Junaid Farooqui and Rosina Rodriguez supported the foundation in this initiative.