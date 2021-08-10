Happy to Help Foundation new office-bearers declared

Aurangabad, Aug 10: The annual meeting of Happy to Help Foundation was held recently under the chairmanship of Adv Irfan Khan. Dr Furkan Diwan and founding president Sheikh Abdul Rahim were the chief guests.

The new state and district executive committee was unanimously elected. Tributes were paid to the victims of the floods in Konkan (Chiplun). Help will be provided to them by raising the Konkan Relief Fund.

It was decided to organise social and educational activities, Adarsh Shikshak Puraskar and state-level essay competition offline on November 7.

Newly-appointed state executive body is as follows:

Vice-president - Shafiq Pathan; working president - Arshad Pathan, publicity (Media) chief Azam Pathan, treasurer - Sheikh Shakur and organizer Amol Kulkarni. Aurangabad district body: President Syed Tajimoddin and secretary Sheikh Yaser. Sillod tehsil committee -

President - Sheikh Zafar Sheikh Budhan, secretary Sheikh Ilyas Sheikh Khaleq and city president - Junaid Qureshi.

Core committee: Sunehara Begum Sarfaraz (Mumbai), Gulnar Tehsildar, state VP (Aurangabad), and Shaheen Naaz (state general secretary). District presidents - Parbhani - Azim Ahmed Khan, Latur - Javed Babulal Sheikh. Founder secretary Sheikh Shabbir, Nazir Pathan, Sheikh Sabir, Sheikh Sameer, Sheikh Isaac, Sumaiya Shah Rukh, newly-appointed women state president Sheikh Sunhera Sarfaraz, Sheikh Rahim (Arman), and others participated in the meeting.