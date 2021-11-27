Har Ghar Dastak scheme yielding results

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

The door to door vaccination drive, 'Har Ghar Dastak', launched by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is yielding good results.

The jurisdiction of AMC comprises nine zones in the city. Hence the AMC health teams today surveyed 9513 houses and found 2841 women and 2337 males who had not taken any dose; 10,543 persons had taken their first doses and 7,667 persons had taken their second doses and 2426 women and 2033 males, who had not taken their second doses.

Meanwhile, the health personnel has directed 5,184 persons to take their vaccines. Out of which, 3,336 persons took their first doses and 1,420 persons took their second doses, said the civic health sources. It may be noted that 1.49 lakh households had been surveyed under the scheme till today.