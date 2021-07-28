Hardcore chain snatcher arrested

Aurangabad, July 28:

The City Crime Branch arrested a hardcore chain snatchers wanted in several cases in different police stations on Tuesday. The arrested has been identified as Balu Bhagaji Makle (Mukundnagar). He snatched a chain of a woman at Kettle Garden, N-3 Cidco areas, three days back. The police were searching for the snatchers.

The crime branch police received an information that Balu along with his accomplice snatched the chain in this incident. Accordingly, API Manoj Shinde and his team laid a trap at Mukundnagar and arrested Balu on Tuesday afternoon. During interrogation, he confessed that he along with his accomplice Shiva Popat Kamble (Indiranagar) snatched the chain and sold it to jeweller Vijay Tansukhlal Soni at TV Centre area. The police handed over Balu and the jeweller Soni to the Pundliknagar police for further investigation with the stolen chain. The police are launched a massive manhunt for Shiva Kamble.

Balu and Shiva are hardcore criminals on police records and cases have been registered against them at various police station, the sources said.

The police action was executed under the guidance of commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, DCP Meena Makwana, ACP Ravindra Salokhe, PI Avinash Aghav by police team including API Manoj Shinde, constable Santosh Sonawane, Chandrakant Gawali, Bhagwan Shilote, Rajendra Salunke, Anand Wahul, Vishal Patil, Ritesh Wagh and others.