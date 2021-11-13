Hardcore criminal brutally attacks labourer

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

A notorious criminal on police record Akash alias Gaibya Raju Khare (19, Milindnagar, Osmanpura) brutally attacked and looted a labourer on Friday. The police arrested Gaibya and brought to the police station where he tried to commit suicide in the evening.

Gaibya stopped labourer Pradeep Raghunath Satpute (28) and tried to take money from his pocket on Friday morning. When he opposed, Gaibya attacked him with a knife on his neck and thigh. A case of attempt to murder was registered in Osmanpura police station. API Rahul Suryatal, PSI Praveen Wagh, Dnyaneshwar Koli, Sandeep Dharme and others arrested Gaibya within an hour and brought him to the police station.

In the evening, Gaibya tried to commit suicide by hitting his head on the glass window. The police intervened and nabbed him. A case of attempt to suicide has been registered against him. API Suryatal and PSI Wagh are further investigating the cases.

Gaiya is a listed criminal on police record and more than 20 severe cases have been registered against him at Jinsi, Mukundwadi, Cidco MIDC, Satara and Osmanpura police station.