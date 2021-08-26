Hawkers booked for obstructing traffic

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The City Chowk police registered cases against hawkers for creating an obstruction to the traffic on the Shahgunj area by selling things on the handcarts. Cases have been registered against four hawkers and an auto-rickshaw driver.

Shaikh Faheem Shaikh Rahim (near Bhaji Mandi), Shaikh Qayyum Shaikh Laddu (Kiradpura, Badamki Gally), Shaikh Rafiq Shaikh Sharif (Indiranagar, Baijipura, Gully No. 34) and Rahil Khan Wahid Khan (Katkat Gate) were selling fruits and dry fruits in the Shahgunj area and were obstructing the traffic. Similarly, Nasiroddin Shaikh (Sami Colony, Amin Hospital area, Roshangate) parked his rickshaw near Bombay Mercantile Bank and obstructed traffic.

The Cidco police have booked Akash Laxman Shinde (Shrikrishnanagar, Pisadevi Road) for parking his auto-rickshaw (MH 20 EF 2204) at Lemon Tree to Cidco Bus Stand Road and obstructing the traffic.