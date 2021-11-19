Hawkers creates ruckus at Paithan Gate

Aurangabad, Nov 19:

Tension prevailed in Paithan Gate area as around 8 to 10 hawkers with sticks in hands tried to create ruckus on Friday at around 3 pm. The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot but the miscreants fled until then. The senior police officers also visited and inspected the spot.

Dispute aroused among the hawkers over the issue of parking handcarts on the street. The verbal clash turned into a violent clash and around 8 to 10 hawkers carrying sticks created disturbance. The shopkeepers closed their shop.

Kranti Chowk PI Ganpat Darade and other police officers rushed to the spot in the police vehicles. On hearing the siren, the miscreant fled away.

Later, DCP Ujwalla Vankar, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav and others also visited and inspected the spot. One persons was injured but he did not lodge any complaint till late night, the police said.