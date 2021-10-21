HC grants bail to woman accused of killing hubby with help of paramour

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court has granted bail to a woman accused of murdering her husband with the help of a paramour. According to the court's observation, the DNA report of the deceased is yet to be received. It is also unclear that the body is of the woman's husband. Hence, in this situation, the confession of the accused woman could not be considered. Hence it will be justified to grant bail to her, stated the observation.

The order also stated that the observations are restricted till the order. Besides, the junior court could draw an independent conclusion without any impression.

What is the case?

A human skeleton was found on the farm of Sunita Ghongde at Balanagar in Paithan tehsil. On the basis of clothes and articles on the skeleton, Sunita identified it as her brother-in-law Raghunath (brother of husband). According to her, Raghunath was a religious person and was a regular visitor to holy shrines and temples at Mohta, Pandharpur and other destinations. He was not present in the village for the last 3-4 months. A murder offence was registered and after investigation, the police arrested the deceased's wife Yashoda Ghongde and her lover Shivaji. The charge sheet was also filed against them in court. Later on, Yashoda filed an application for bail in the sessions court but was rejected. Hence, she appealed for bail in the High Court through Adv Ravindra Gore and Adv Dilip Khandagale.