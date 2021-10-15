HC orders conduct of APMC elections in three months

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice S G Mehare has ordered to conduct Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) elections (where elections are due) as per the

government order of September 30, 2021, in three months. The court also ordered to cancel the appointment of

non-official administrative board and appoint a government officer as an administrator and conduct the elections.

The petition challenging the appointment of a non-official administrative board by the state government on the Jintur Agriculture Produce Market Committee (JAPMC) was filed by Lobhaji Maroti Revale and Dnyanoba Baburao Markad.

The petitioners through Adv Shahaji Ghatod Patil demanded to abolish the board and appoint an independent government officer and conduct the market committee election.

GR of election

The petitioners lawyer brought to the notice of the High Court that the state government has issued an order on September 30, 2021. It has directed the Maharashtra State Cooperative Election Authority (MSCEA), Pune to start the election process from October 23, 2021. The petitioners also underlined that the non-official administrative board could not be able to take policy decision till the elections are conducted. It has been directed to conduct the elections as per the norms and submit election expenses to the election officer. Adv S K Kadam represented MSCEA and Adv D R Kale pleaded on behalf of the government.